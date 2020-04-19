Report Names Long-Term Facilities With COVID-19 Cases. Here’s The Escambia And Santa Rosa List.

Gov. Ron DesSantis has ordered the release of the names of long-term care facilities with reported cases of COVID-19. The move came after weeks of requests from media, including NorthEscambia.com, and people across the state.

As of Saturday, there were 60 COVID-19 cases reported in long-term cases in Escambia County with six of those cases resulting in deaths. There were nine cases in Santa Rosa County with no fatalities.

The list published by the administration included 11 facilities in Escambia County:

Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center

Asbury Place

Brookdale Pensacola

De Luna Health And Rehabilitation Center

Homestead Village Retirement Community

Olive Branch Health And Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center At Park Place

Rosewood Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center

Southern Oaks Care Center

Specialty Health And Rehabilitation Center

Westpointe Retirement Community Inc

The list did not indicate how many cases there are per individual facility. The Arbors Of Gulf Breeze of Gulf Breeze was the only listed facility with coronavirus cases in Santa Rosa County.

The complete list includes almost 300 of Florida’s almost 700 facilities. As of Saturday, there were 1,627 infected residents and staff members at long-term care facilities across Florida. DeSantis backed off previous claims that releasing the data might provide identifying patient information, but said Saturday, “I don’t think it does.”

“If you have one incident in a week from now and they don’t follow through with that, I don’t want to be in a situation where families don’t know,” DeSantis said.

The governor said he is upping the number of rapid response teams visiting Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities to spot check residents and staff that might be infected but have no symptoms.

“You may have everyone doing everything right, but you could have a staff member who is asymptomatic and spread to the rest very very quickly,” DeSantis said.