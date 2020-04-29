Play Ball? Escambia Commission Affirms Youth Sports May Move Forward Soon

The Escambia County Commission affirmed Tuesday that youth sports leagues can move forward with practice and play in ballparks owned by the county with restrictions, as long as it does not conflict with any state order.

The commission said practices would be allowed as early as Friday with two weeks before games to provide time to make any needed policy adjustments and to allow youth athletes needed practice time. The first games, such as baseball or softball, could begin as early as May 15.

Youth sports at each county ballpark are managed by independent organizations that will make the decision if they want to play and how they will accomplish required social distancing requirements. Bleachers may be marked off for social distancing, or may be remove altogether.

The commission made it very clear that a parent chooses for their child not to participate, they are entitled to at least a partial refund. Some parks may offer parents the option of rolling fees forward to next year.

Pictured: Opening Day 2019 at the Molino Ballpark. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.