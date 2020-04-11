Overall Crime Rate Falls In Escambia County As Murders More Than Double

The overall crime rate in Escambia County dropped 4.1% from 2018 to 2019 while the number of murders more than doubled, according the 2019 Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office crime rate was down 4.7%, and the Pensacola Police Department’s was down 5%.

The number of murders in Escambia County increased 12 in 2018 to 27 in 2019, robberies increased from 293 to 337, aggravated assaults were up from 1.769 to 1.828, and burglaries increased from 1,769 to 1,828.

Rapes decreased from 224 to 186, larcenies were down from 7,203 to 6,724 and motor vehicle thefts slipped from 679 to 650.

The clearance rate, the percentage of crimes solved, improved from 31.9% in 2018 to 32.5% in 2019

Of the 27 murders in 2019, 24 were in the county and three were in the City of Pensacola.

Across the state, the crime rate in Florida fell by 6.3 percent, marking the 49th consecutive year the state has seen a drop in its crime rate. The report also shows a 4.6 percent decrease of total index crimes, with 26,128 fewer reported offenses compared to 201