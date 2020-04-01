Now Over 3,000 Tested For COVID-19 In Escambia County

April 1, 2020

Over 3,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Escambia County.

As of the close of the business day Tuesday, Community Health, West Florida Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital had tested a total of 3,038 people. Of those, 327 tests were done in hospitals, and 2,711 were tested at drive-thru locations.

There were 39 tests performed Tuesday at the a new drive-thru testing site in Cantonment.

Sacred Heart has tested 2,276 people, and results are back on 2,218 (97.45%). Sacred Heart reported 2,104 negatives and 114 positives (5.1%) The positives are from:

  • Escambia County: 69
  • Santa Rosa County: 26
  • Okaloosa County: 6
  • Walton County: 2
  • Other Florida: 3
  • Alabama: 6
  • Other states: 2

There is a lag or discrepancy in the data between the local reports and the Florida Department of Health’s reports. Tuesday night, the FDOH reported only 919 tests have been performed in Escambia County.

There were 94 total cases reported by Tuesday night in Escambia County and 44 in Santa Rosa County.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 