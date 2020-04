Nine Mile Road To Be Reduced To One Lane At Navy Federal Overnight

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane between Heritage Oak Drive and Navy Federal Way from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 9 as crews install traffic delineators. Traffic flaggers will be available to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.