New Hanks Road Bridge Over Breastworks Creek Is Now Complete

The $1.58 million Florida Department of Transportation replacement of the Hanks Road Bridge over Breastworks Creek near Bratt is now complete.

It took just over a year to replace the bridge, mill and resurface the pavement, add new signage and pavement markings, install new guardrails and make drainage improvements.

The old bridge was constructed in 1968.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.