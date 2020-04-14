Marian Rebecca Strobaugh

Marian Rebecca Strobaugh (née Johnson), affectionately known as Becky, a long-time resident of McDavid, FL, passed away at the age of 60 on April 14th, 2020 while at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Becky is survived by her two sons: Joey and his wife, Sabrina, of Clarksville, TN; Daniel and his fiancee, Dia, of McDavid, FL; and her “adopted son, without paperwork” – as she used to say – Arron Fillingim, of Jay, FL

By six grandchildren: Christian Dwight, Liam Alexander and Benjamin Atticus; Isabella Danielle, Anastasia Grace, and Rebecca, due in October 2020.

By her brother, John Johnson, and sister, Elizabeth Johnson-Hasty, both of Bratt, FL; and many, many loving family members and friends.

She is preceded in Heaven by her father, Herman Johnson, and mother, Johnnie Johnson (née Brown), both of McDavid, FL.

Becky was born in Atmore, Alabama, on May 2nd, 1959, to her loving parents, Herman and Johnnie. She was blessed to have lived in many places, as the daughter of an officer in the United States Army – to include Oklahoma, Georgia, Washington and Germany, to name a few – prior to settling and raising her two sons in McDavid, FL, after her own service in the United States Navy.

Becky joined the United States Navy in 1980, serving as a Cryptologic Technician in both technical and intelligence disciplines; where she rose to the rank of Petty Officer First Class and her work became vital to intelligence efforts supporting the end of the Cold War. She spent much of her service in Charleston, SC (where she met her late, former husband, Dennis Strobaugh), Guam, the Philippines, and Virginia. On February 10th, 1987, in the Philippines, and October 14th, 1992, in Pensacola, respectively, she gave birth to her sons, who were the most important part of her life.

Becky was a long-time member of the Christian Home Free Will Baptist Church in McDavid, FL, until its closure. Afterward, she became a member of the Unity Baptist Church in Atmore, AL.

Becky was a devoted mother and doting grandmother who, in December 1997, was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, at the time a lesser-known and largely unresearched cancer of the bone marrow. With her courageous spirit, determination and sense of humor, she became a beacon of hope to the Northwest Florida cancer community; her own battle helping shape research and the development of treatments that have been effective in saving countless lives from this disease. At the time of her death, she was the longest living Survivor of Multiple Myeloma.

She has always credited her faith in God and the love and support of her family for her ability to not only survive, but to thrive in the face of her medical struggles. She will be deeply missed by her family and many, many friends, whom she has always considered family, from all over the world.

Based on her personal wishes and current events, a memorial service will be postponed until travel and congregation restrictions have been lifted. More information can be requested via her son, Joey, at paul.strobaugh@gmail.com. Periodic updates will also be made publicly on her Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be made, in Becky’s name, to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. (www.TheMMRF.org)