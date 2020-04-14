Grace Fellowship In Atmore Provided Free Breakfast, Lunch Pick Up Meals For Kids

April 14, 2020

Grace Fellowship in Atmore has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide free meals to children 18 and younger.

Each meal includes a breakfast and lunch. They are available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last on a drive-thru pick up basis. Two of each meal is provided on Monday and Wedneday.

The child must be in the vehicle to receive a meal.

Pastor Glenn Weber said the church stepped in to provide the meals after the Escambia County (AL) School District stopped providing meals.

About 80 kids were served on Monday, the first day of the program. The church is currently able to serve 200 kids per day with the ability to expand the program three-fold if there is a demonstrated need.

Grace Fellowship is located at 1412 East Nashville Avenue in Atmore.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 