FWC Law Enforcement Report: Night Hunting, Other Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during the period ending March 19 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer McHenry was conducting fishery inspections at the Fort Pickens Fishing Pier when he noticed an individual in a boat pull in a gag grouper from a stringer. The operator of the boat started to leave the area, but then turned toward shore. The operator beached the boat and Officer McHenry walked down to check the fisherman. When Officer McHenry arrived, the subject was cleaning the fish. Officer McHenry advised the subject that gag grouper season was currently closed and issued the appropriate citation for the violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Wilkenson and Roberson responded to a night hunting complaint about an individual on an ATV with a loaded rifle. The subject trespassed onto a hunt club property nearby. K-9 Officer Hutchinson arrived to assist, and the subject was located. The subject admitted to hunting on the property at night with a gun using his ATV lights. He was cited accordingly.

K-9 Officer Hutchinson was patrolling a road adjacent to the Blackwater State Forest when he observed a bright light being shined into the tree line after sunset. The light was being shined from a subject who was riding a bicycle and holding a hunting rifle. Officer Hutchinson conducted a stop on the bicycle and the subject admitted to shining the light to look for wildlife. Officer Hutchinson seized the rifle and the subject was cited accordingly.

Officer Roberson was on patrol when he observed four individuals fishing next to a bridge. Officer Roberson contacted the fishermen and found they had multiple bass, bream, and an undersized redfish in a bucket. Upon further inspection two of the individuals caught all the fish using a cast net. One of the individuals was cited for undersized redfish, and the other was cited for using an illegal method to catch freshwater gamefish.

Officer Mullins observed a vehicle shine a light from the roadway into Blackwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The officer stopped the subjects for a resource inspection, and they admitted to shining for deer and had a shotgun in the front of the truck between them. The shotgun, ammunition, and light were seized as evidence. The subjects were each issued a misdemeanor notice to appear.

Officers in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties focused efforts on illegal night hunting activity. Officer Mullins stopped a vehicle actively shining a light. The subject had fresh blood on his pants, and upon further investigation deer hair and blood was found in the vehicle. Officers Roberson, Brown, Hutchinson, and K-9 Zara assisted in the investigation that identified multiple suspects. The investigation revealed approximately 10 deer were taken illegally, with most deer being shot at night from a roadway. Multiple sets of deer parts and firearms were seized. Charges were filed with the state attorney’s office for multiple wildlife violations.





This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.