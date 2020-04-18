Four Dead, 41 Positives For COVID-19 At Blackwater Prison, Hundreds In Quarantine; Six Quarantined At Century Prison

New data from the Florida Department of Corrections provides insight into the COVID-19 situation at Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton and Century Correctional Institution.

As of Friday, there have been four inmate deaths at Blackwater, 34 positive inmates (including the fatalities) and nine positive staff member cases. Six inmates have tested negative and 11 are awaiting results.

There are 737 inmates on medical quarantine at Blackwater and 23 inmates in medical isolation.

At Century Correctional, one staff member has tested positive and six are in security quarantine.

The Florida Department of Corrections provided the followig definitions of “medical isolation”, “medical quarantine” and “security quarantine”"