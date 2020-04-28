Food Trucks Now Serving In Beulah. Here’s The Schedule For The Rest Of The Week.

April 28, 2020

Beulah area residents have new restaurant takeout choices.

Monday was the first day Escambia County starting allowing a limited number of food trucks to serve from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7550 Mobile Highway.

The Wacked Out Weiner, Sno’s Shaved Ice and Chick-fil-A took part on Monday.

Here’s the tentative schedule for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday

  • 3-D Eats (11-3)
  • Joe’s Caribe (4-7)

Wednesday

  • Po Boy Shack
  • Joe’s Caribe (11-3)

Thursday

  • Wacked Out Wiener (11-2)
  • 3-D Eats (11-3)
  • Joe’s Caribe (11-3)
  • Jordan Valley (4-7)
  • Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice

Friday

  • Dr. Sno’s Shaved Ice
  • Rolling Embers (4-7)
  • Wacked Out Wiener (11-2)

Saturday

  • Dr. Sno’s Shaved Ice
  • Becks Jamaican Kitchen

The parking lot is a large grassy area and provides ample room for residents to adhere to all CDC social distancing protocols, according to the county. Trucks will be spaced out in the lot and patrons will be asked to stay six feet apart and limit gathering to groups smaller than 10.

To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.

Pictured: Food trucks at the Escambia County Equestrian Center Monday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 