Florida PSC Approves Gulf Power Plan To Lower Bills About 40% In May

April 29, 2020

The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved Gulf Power’s plan to lower May bills for customers by about 40%. Business customers will also see a significant one-time decrease of approximately 40-55% in May, depending on usage and rate class.

In Florida, fuel savings are typically refunded to customers over the remainder of the year to provide level, predictable bills. However, given the emergent and significant financial challenges facing many customers due to COVID-19, Gulf Power instead sought approval to give customers the total annual savings in their May bill, which will be reflected as a line-item fuel credit on their May bill.

“We are pleased that the Florida Public Service Commission has approved our request to deliver this savings to our customers when they need it most. We felt that this was the right thing to do, especially during times like these,” said Gulf Power President Marlene Santos. “Our customers and communities now more than ever count on the reliable and affordable energy we deliver, and we are pleased that May bills will reflect this additional, significant savings for our customers.”

