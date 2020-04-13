Florida Prisons Extend Visitation Suspension at Correctional Institutions Statewide

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has extended suspension of visitation at all correctional institutions statewide.

“We are doing all we can to keep our inmates, staff, community and our families safe. We don’t take this decision lightly,” said Secretary Mark Inch. “During this state of emergency, it’s critical we take all precautions necessary to minimize the potential risk to the inmate population and staff charged with their care and custody. The current situation dictates that we extend this suspension.”

The visitation suspension will be in effect through April 30. The decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts.

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time.