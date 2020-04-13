Florida Prisons Extend Visitation Suspension at Correctional Institutions Statewide

April 13, 2020

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has extended suspension of visitation at all correctional institutions statewide.

“We are doing all we can to keep our inmates, staff, community and our families safe. We don’t take this decision lightly,” said Secretary Mark Inch. “During this state of emergency, it’s critical we take all precautions necessary to minimize the potential risk to the inmate population and staff charged with their care and custody. The current situation dictates that we extend this suspension.”

The visitation suspension will be in effect through April 30. The decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts.

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 