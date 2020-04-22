First COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County (AL), Cases Increase

The first COVID-19 death has been reported in Escambia County (AL) by the Alabama Department of Health.

No information on the fatality was reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Escambia County (AL) has increased to 17, with a total of 246 total tests performed.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 5,327 total positive cases in the state out of 48,387 tests. There have been 186 reported deaths statewide.