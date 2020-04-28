Fire Rips Through Large Detached Garage In Cottage Hill
April 28, 2020
Fire ripped through a large detached garage in Cottage Hill Monday night.
The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in on Williams Ditch Road just east of Handy Road. The large two-car garage was destroyed by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.
Pictured: Photos show the progression of the fire from before firefighters started fighting the blaze (above) to the expansion of the fire (below). NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
