Fire Rips Through Large Detached Garage In Cottage Hill

April 28, 2020

Fire ripped through a large detached garage in Cottage Hill Monday night.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in on Williams Ditch Road just east of Handy Road. The large two-car garage was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

Pictured: Photos show the progression of the fire from before firefighters started fighting the blaze (above) to the expansion of the fire (below). NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

