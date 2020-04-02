FHSAA Looks At ‘Creative Solutions’ To Finish Spring Sports Seasons

It’s seemingly very unlikely that students will return to Florida high schools in time to finish spring sports, but the Florida High School Athletic Association is looking at “creative solutions” just in case.

The FHSAA said that spring sports could continue through June 30.

“The FHSAA does understand the hardships caused by COVID-19 and the inability to play spring sports. If we are not able to continue spring sports, the FHSAA is working diligently to create a plan regarding additional eligibility for students who have not been able to participate in spring sports,” the FHSAA said in an update.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, fans and local communities are our top priority. We appreciate all member schools’ cooperation in following federal, state and local recommendations and mandates during this time.”

The Florida Department of Education has mandated the closure of schools until at least May 3, which also the ending date of the governor’s new “safer at home” order that asks Floridians to stay home except for essential business.

Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has said sports and extracurricular activities are canceled through the remainder of the school year.

Pictured: Avery Beauchaine and Cam Wolfenden homered for the Tate Lady Aggies during a Tuesday, March 10 win over Navarre — just days before spring break and a COVID-19 school closure. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.