FDOH Identifies 12th Escambia County Long-Term Care Center With Positive COVID-19 Case

The Florida Department of Health has identified another Escambia County long-term care facility with a positive COVID-19 case.

Bayside Health And Rehabilitation Center on Langley Avenue is now the 12th long-term care facility with a positive case in a resident or staff member.

As of Thursday night, there were 143 total long-term care positives cases across the facilities with seven deaths.

Here is the complete FDOH list from Escambia County:

Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center

Asbury Place

Bayside Health And Rehabilitation Center

Brookdale Pensacola

De Luna Health And Rehabilitation Center

Homestead Village Retirement Community

Olive Branch Health And Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center At Park Place

Rosewood Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center

Southern Oaks Care Center

Specialty Health And Rehabilitation Center

Westpointe Retirement Community Inc

The Arbors Of Gulf Breeze was the only listed facility with coronavirus cases in Santa Rosa County.

The state’s list does not indicate how many cases there are per individual facility or if the positive cases are staff or residents.