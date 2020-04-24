FDOH Identifies 12th Escambia County Long-Term Care Center With Positive COVID-19 Case

April 24, 2020

The Florida Department of Health has identified another Escambia County long-term care facility with a positive COVID-19 case.

Bayside Health And Rehabilitation Center on Langley Avenue is now the 12th long-term care facility with a positive case in a resident or staff member.

As of Thursday night, there were 143 total long-term care positives cases across the facilities with seven deaths.

Here is the complete FDOH list from Escambia County:

  • Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center
  • Asbury Place
  • Bayside Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Brookdale Pensacola
  • De Luna Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Homestead Village Retirement Community
  • Olive Branch Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Rehabilitation Center At Park Place
  • Rosewood Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center
  • Southern Oaks Care Center
  • Specialty Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Westpointe Retirement Community Inc

The Arbors Of Gulf Breeze was the only listed facility with coronavirus cases in Santa Rosa County.

The state’s list does not indicate how many cases there are per individual facility or if the positive cases are staff or residents.

