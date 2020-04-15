FDLE Arrests Santa Rosa County Man On 25 Child Porn Counts

April 15, 2020

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 30-year old Patrick Dustin Raybonon 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession or promotion of child pornography.  Raybon was arrested Tuesday by FDLE with assistance from Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in January after FDLE received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.  A warrant was obtained to conduct a forensics analysis of Raybon’s cell phone. Agents found what is believed to be hundreds of child pornography images some depicting children between the ages of three and five.

Raybon remains in the Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at $400,000.

Comments

2 Responses to “FDLE Arrests Santa Rosa County Man On 25 Child Porn Counts”

  1. JTV on April 15th, 2020 3:07 pm

    He needs to publicly hang within the hour that he’s found guilty.

  2. Chris Paul on April 15th, 2020 2:45 pm

    whatever they set the bond at.
    Its too low
    preying on children,,, the lowest of the low
    cut it off





