Escambia County Hires New Transportation Engineer

Escambia County has hired Christine Fanchi as the county’s new transportation engineer.

Born and raised in Fort Walton Beach, Fanchi obtained her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University. She is also a graduate of the Leadership in Engineering Administrative Program. She is a licensed professional engineer and a certified professional transportation planner.

Fanchi has extensive experience working with large and small municipalities, freeway design, sidewalk design, long-range planning and sea level rise.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with residents, partners, and county leadership to foster future economic growth and improved mobility within the county and region,” Fanchi said.

Fanchi brings six years of experience with the public sector and 20 years in transportation engineering and planning experience to the county. Most recently she served as the transportation engineering design manager with the City of Fort Lauderdale. Previously, she worked as city transportation planner at the City of Avondale, special projects manager in the street transportation department at the City of Phoenix, deputy project manager for Dibble Engineering, transportation project engineer for CK Engineering and a transportation design engineer for BRW, Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona.