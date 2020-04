Escambia County (AL) Now Reporting 10 COVID-19 Cases

Ten COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the latest data release Monday from the Alabama Department of Health, up from three cases late last week.

ADH is reporting 175 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in Escambia County.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 3,803 total cases in the state.