Escambia Commission Votes To Keep Beaches Closed Until Further Notice

The Escambia County Commission voted 4-1 Thursday night to keep the public beaches in Escambia County closed.

Commissioner Lumon May made the motion to keep the beaches closed until further notice. Commissioner Doug Underhill cast the lone dissenting vote.

Underhill made a motion to open the beaches and find a away for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to enforce distancing. His motion failed due to lack of a second. Underhill argued that COVID-19 cases were not increasing exponentially in Florida, but the beach closure is causing undue financial hardships on local residents.