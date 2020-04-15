Escambia (AL) Hospitals Release COVID-19 Testing Data

April 15, 2020

The Escambia County (AL) Healthcare Authority (ECHA) is reporting that test results are back for most of the people they have tested at two hospital in the county.

There are 10 total positive cases in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, with nine of those positive tests at hospitals in Atmore and Brewton.

Data released Tuesday shows there have been 166 total specimens collected at Atmore Community Hospital with eight positives, 144 negatives and 13 awaiting results. At D.W. McMillan Hospital, there have been 96 total tests with one positive, 84 negatives and nine pending results.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting five confirmed COVID-19 cases and 188 total tests in Escambia County, Alabama, as of Tuesday. The difference between the health department’s total and the hospitals’ totals can be attributed to timing of the data releases. Also, the health department will officially record a case in the patient’s county of residence.

