Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Offered In Jay, Chumuckla, Bagdad, Berrydale, Milton

Santa Rosa County is bringing drive-thru COVID-19 testing to locations across the county.

No pre-screening is required at the following sites:

Thurs., Apr. 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Bagdad Mill Site Park , 6953 Main St,

, 6953 Main St, Fri., May 1, 9 a.m. – Milton Community Center , 5629 Byrom St.

, 5629 Byrom St. Fri., May 1, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Chumuckla Elementary , 2312 County Rd. 182

, 2312 County Rd. 182 Sat., May 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Southern Raceway , 9359 Nichols Lake Rd. in East Milton

, 9359 Nichols Lake Rd. in East Milton Sun., May 3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Jay Community Center at the recreational park, 5259 Booker Ln.

at the recreational park, 5259 Booker Ln. Mon., May 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Berrydale Baptist Church, 6730 Highway 4

There will be a minimum of 100 tests available at each site, except the Milton Community Center which have at least 300 tests.

For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health Santa Rosa County at (850) 564-2307.