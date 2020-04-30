Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Offered In Jay, Chumuckla, Bagdad, Berrydale, Milton

April 30, 2020

Santa Rosa County is bringing drive-thru COVID-19 testing to locations across the county.

No pre-screening is required at the following sites:

  • Thurs., Apr. 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Bagdad Mill Site Park, 6953 Main St,
  • Fri., May 1, 9 a.m. – Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St.
  • Fri., May 1, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Chumuckla Elementary, 2312 County Rd. 182
  • Sat., May 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Southern Raceway, 9359 Nichols Lake Rd. in East Milton
  • Sun., May 3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Jay Community Center at the recreational park, 5259 Booker Ln.
  • Mon., May 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Berrydale Baptist Church, 6730 Highway 4

There will be a minimum of 100 tests available at each site, except the Milton Community Center which have at least 300 tests.

For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health Santa Rosa County at (850) 564-2307.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 