DeSantis Suspends Mortgage Foreclosures And Evictions For 45 Days

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday that suspends foreclosures and evictions for 45 days. The order does not relieve an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.

DeSantis’ order suspends all statutes “providing for a mortgage foreclosure cause of action.” For evictions, the order only specifies tenants may not be removed for nonpayment, which seemed to indicate evictions for other reasons would be allowable.

“I,m not sure you’re going to rent out a lot of new places anyways, but you never know how people are going to act.” DeSantis said during a press conference.