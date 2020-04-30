COVID-19 Testing Site Saturday At UWF With No Pre-screening Required

April 30, 2020

A new mobile testing site with no pre-screening required will be open to the Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents Saturday at the University of West Florida.

The drive-through test site will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  at the SP2 parking lot, which is on the east side of campus near the East Sports Complex. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles. The National Guard will be there to assist.

“We want to thank the Governor’s Office for initiating this testing site at the University of West Florida for Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents,” said Escambia County Board Chairman Steven Barry. “I’d also like to thank Dr. Martha Saunders and the University of West Florida for the use of their campus to accommodate residents from both counties in such a central location. Furthermore, this site will provide residents the opportunity to be tested, both for their own peace of mind and for the overall health of our community.”

The site is is being opened at the request of the Governor’s Office under the direction of the Florida Department of Health in conjunction with both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Santa Rosa County Chairman Don Salter added, “We appreciate the governor bringing these much needed resources to our part of the state. Increased testing capacity is the key to safely reopening the Florida panhandle.”

“We are happy to provide the opportunity for this much needed testing site,” said UWF President Martha Saunders. “UWF will always do its part to protect the health and safety of our community.”

The site will be open for first responders only on Friday.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

