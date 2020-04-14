Council On Aging Offers Free Lunches For Senior Adults 60+ In Century And Cantonment

Senior adults age 60 and over can receive free, pre-plated lunches to go Monday through Friday at two North Escambia area community centers.

Council on Aging of West Florida is distributing the meals, all of which meet one-third of the FDA’s recommended daily allowance for adult nutrition, at 132 Mintz Lane in Cantonment and 6025 Industrial Boulevard in Century. The only requirement for the free meals is to be 60 or over. There is no income, disability or other requirement.

Senior adults interested in the program must call Council on Aging at (850) 432-1475 by noon the day before they wish to begin in order to place the order. There is no waitlist for this service and all prospective participants can be onboarded immediately.

“This is an incredible asset to senior adults in the northern end of Escambia county,” said Council on Aging President/CEO John Clark. “As all of us are encouraged to remain at homes for as long as possible, and as grocery store shelves continue to fall short of demand, the to-go meals is a great, free way to remain healthy and fed during this time.”

All dining site staff follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness and hygiene, wear gloves and face masks, and the meal contractor sanitizes all surfaces and cleaning materials on an accelerated basis.

Council on Aging generally provides the meals as part of a congregate program; however, as CDC guidelines have shut down all community centers, the meals transitioned to a pre-plated format on March 17. This new delivery system will continue for the foreseeable future. Meals are distributed Monday through Friday beginning at 11 am.

For a full list of meal sites, visit http://www.coawfla.org/senior-advocacy-services/senior-dining-sites/.