Churches Go Virtual For Easter, Sunrise Services

April 11, 2020

One of the largest sunrise services each year in Escambia County is normally held at Blue Wahoos Stadium.  This year, the public won’t be able to attend, but it will be streamed live on several platforms.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church will present the  Community SonRise Service from inside Blue Wahoos Stadium as a virtual experience. It will be available at 6 a.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Roku, Apple TV, The Marcus Pointe App, and at PensacolaChurch.org/live. The service will also air on at Country 98.7, The Gulf Coast CW, Blab TV, and WHBR.

To see a list of numerous other Easter services, click here for our Facebook page.

Pictured above and below is the 2019 Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Community Sonrise Service at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

