Cantonment Woman Facing Enhanced Felony Charge For Burglary During COVID-19 Pandemic

A Cantonment woman is facing an enhanced first degree felony charge for allegedly committing a burglary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Christine Taylor, 34, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling during a state of emergency, grand theft and possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to a call in the 2800 block of Highway 297A where it was reported that a male was holding a female at gunpoint. They arrived to find the male was not armed and Taylor standing inside a chain link fence.

Taylor told deputies she lived down the street. She said she that the night before she was walking home and had stopped to rest. She said when she put her backpack on again, she slung her cell phone out and over the fence. After daylight, she said she returned to look for her phone, according to an arrest report.

The report states Taylor was next to a trash can full of stolen items valued at $1,075, many of which were last seen in an enclosed breezeway of the home. She told deputies she had no knowledge how the trash can full items got there. The items include a fiberglass boat box valued at $635, battery charger, hedge trimmer, shovel, an antique wood box, boat life ring and miscellaneous hardware.

A white plastic tube on the ground underneath Taylor’s backpack contained 3.2 ounces of marijuana, the report said.

Taylo remained in the Escambia County jail early Wednesday morning with bond set at $6,000.