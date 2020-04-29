Cantonment Man Charged With Threatening Wife With A Brick

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly pulling his wife’s hair and threatening her with a brick.

Michael Demetera Kirkland, 51, was charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and resisting arrest.

His wife told deputies they were outside their trailer arguing when he grabbed her hair and pulled her toward him with a brick in his hand, according to an arrest report.

Kirkland ran away from the scene before deputies arrived, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The following day deputies receive a tip that Kirkland was on Calloway Street. When he spotted deputies, he ran and deputies pursued on foot. Deputies caught up with him behind a trailer in the 200 block of Sheppard Street and took him into custody.

Kirkland was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,000.