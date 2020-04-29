Cantonment Man Charged With Threatening Wife With A Brick

April 29, 2020

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly pulling his wife’s hair and threatening her with a brick.

Michael Demetera Kirkland, 51, was charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and resisting arrest.

His wife told deputies they were outside their trailer arguing when he grabbed her hair and pulled her toward him with a brick in his hand, according to an arrest report.

Kirkland ran away from the scene before deputies arrived, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The following day deputies receive a tip that Kirkland was on Calloway Street. When he spotted deputies, he ran and deputies pursued on foot. Deputies caught up with him behind a trailer in the 200 block of Sheppard Street and took him into custody.

Kirkland was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 