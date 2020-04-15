Cantonment Improvement Committee Feeds 211 Kids, Taking Donations For Next Week

The Cantonment Improvement Committee was able to provide 211 food bags to locals kids and 200 boxes of vegetables to the community Tuesday.

For week 6 of the ongoing project, food donations will be accepted on Monday, April 20 at 3:30 p.m., and food distributions will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Donations can also made to $CICfunding on Cash App.

