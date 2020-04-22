Burglary, Vehicle Theft Suspect Captured After Foot Chase On Muscogee Road

April 22, 2020

Steven Paul Griggsby, 43, was charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, two counts of petit theft, criminal mischief with property damage and resisting arrest.

Griggsby is accused of stealing a vehicle Monday night from a used vehicle dealer on Palafox Street, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received information that led to Griggsby at a location on Muscogee Road midday Tuesday. After a brief foot chase. he was taken into custody. An ECSO spokesperon said the clothing he was wearing in video from the car lot and catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle.

ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard said Griggsby may face additional charges, and there may be additional arrests in the case.

Griggsby remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with  bond set at $29,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 