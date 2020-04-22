Burglary, Vehicle Theft Suspect Captured After Foot Chase On Muscogee Road

Steven Paul Griggsby, 43, was charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, two counts of petit theft, criminal mischief with property damage and resisting arrest.

Griggsby is accused of stealing a vehicle Monday night from a used vehicle dealer on Palafox Street, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received information that led to Griggsby at a location on Muscogee Road midday Tuesday. After a brief foot chase. he was taken into custody. An ECSO spokesperon said the clothing he was wearing in video from the car lot and catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle.

ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard said Griggsby may face additional charges, and there may be additional arrests in the case.

Griggsby remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $29,000.