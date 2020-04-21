Bond Upped To $250,000, Charges Upgraded Against Man That FHP Says Hit Two Kids On Quintette Road

Charges have been upgraded against the man accused of a hit and run that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured a second two weeks ago, and a judge increased his bond to a quarter million dollars.

On April 6 about 8 p.m., Hailey Locke and Rylee Simmons, both students at Ransom Middle School, were on Quintette Road approaching Carrington Lake Boulevard when they were struck by a Ford Escape driven by 58-year old Robert William Etheridge, according to the FHP. Troopers said he fled the scene and called the FHP about 24 minutes later to say he thought he had hit a deer.

The windshield was cracked in the crash, but not enough to obscure the driver’s view, according to an arrest report. The area in which the collision occurred was lit with multiple overhead lights, the weather was clear and there was a full moon, FHP said.

Etheridge was arrested Monday on an upgraded charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He is also still facing one count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

He was previously charged with two counts of leaving the scene of the crash with serious bodily injury and released from jail on a $30,000 bond on April 9.

Monday morning, Judge Jennie Kinsey ordered Etheridge to turn himself into the Escambia County Jail by 4 p.m., according to the State Attorney’s Office. She increased his bond on the original leaving the scene count from $15,000 to $50,000 and set bond at $200,000 for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death, for a combined total bond of $250,000.

Escambia County Jail records indicated he was released on a $50,000 bond 20 minutes after he surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon, but that appeared to be a mistake in the jail log. Both the Florida Highway Patrol and the State Attorney’s Office assured NorthEscambia.com that his total bond was $250,000.