Beef ‘O’ Brady’s On Nine Mile Road Providing Free Meals For Kids On Saturday

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Nine Mile Road will provide a free lunch for kids on Saturday.

Owner Tracy Goodwin said he wanted to give back to the community.

The kids meals will be served curbside pick up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. Children must be in the vehicle to receive a meal.