Attorney General Issues Consumer Alert: Scammers Know Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Are On The Way

Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert to warn Floridians that scammers are out to steal economic stimulus payments.

Millions of Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information, she said.

Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take action. The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.

The IRS will not initiate contact with anyone by email, phone call, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. The IRS emphasizes on its website that there is no sign-up requirement to receive a payment.

Respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;

Provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;

Trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS—as spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and

Make any advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.

Moody said Floridians should never: