Atmore Police Investigating Murder; Victim Was Found Shot And Stabbed

The Atmore Police Department is investigating an early morning murder near a local apartment complex.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Patterson Street just east of Highway 21 about 1:24 p.m. for a reported assault victim outside the apartments. That’s where they found 42-year old Desmond Deshun Dirden of Atmore with what appeared to be a gunshot and a stab wound, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

Dirden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There have been arrests and no suspects publicly named.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

