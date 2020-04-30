A Mom Remembers A Daughter Lost As Search Continues For Molino Woman’s Killer

“April 30, 2017, our lives were forever altered. You see, our youngest daughter was taken out of this world; someone took her life. She breathed her last breath as a wicked and vile person left her lying, alone on the side of the road. God, in His Mercy and Grace and compassionate Love, whisked her to Heaven. She is with Him, safe with her Savior and Lord.”

Those are the words of Sue Brown as she remembered her daughter Anna Louis Brown. Thursday marks three years since Anna was found shot and killed on Gibson Road off Crabtree Church Road in Molino. Her family is hoping for closure and the arrest of a suspect.

Brown, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene; her body was discovered face down by the roadway.

Investigators believe the murder was not a random act of violence, and they believe Brown knew the person that killed her. No suspect has been named by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We miss her; her children miss her. Her family, friends, relatives and co-workers mourn her loss. A loving and free spirited young woman was taken before her time. In the prime and beauty of her life, when the world and her family needed her, she was gone. We know and understand we will see her again; we will embrace and have a joyous reunion one day when the Lord calls His people home,” Sue Brown said.

When Anna joined a class at Hamilton Baptist Church in Robertsdale before her death, she as asked to write down something about her life.

“I am …doing life as a working, blessed Mom of two amazing children,” Anna wrote. “I love being a mom! There are moments and days and situations that are tough and rough and painful and challenging and hard; but the joy of loving and having the privilege to nurture and teach my kids is a gift. I know they are each God’s first, and that helps me worry less when they are away,” Anna wrote. “I work as a Physical Therapist Assistant …I love doing therapy!”

She continued, “I have a great family. I have wonderful parents and I have a growing relationship with my Creator, my Lord, my salvation, my strength, provider, comforter and friend. With my natural family and my church family, I am never alone or separated. I receive love and support and physical, tangible help when it’s needed. That support and encouragement makes single parenting not so single! Yay!”

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Below: NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.