Here Are The New Honor Society Members At Ernest Ward Middle School

April 17, 2020

New members were scheduled to inducted into the National Junior Honor Society during a candlelight ceremony Friday at Ernest Ward Middle School, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.

The NJHS is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding middle school students. More than just an honor roll, NJHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.

New 2020 National Junior Honor Society members at Ernest Ward are:

Rabekah Abbott​
Emma Benson​​
Olivia Boatwright​
Ava Brock
Blakely Campbell​
Ashton Covan​​
Chloe Criswell​​
Colton Criswell
Beau Daw​​
Payton Daw​​
Carsyn Dortch​
Maddie Driskell
Tyteanna Dubose
Mayson Edwards​
Alysia Enfinger​​
Noah Faulkner
Aliyah Fountain​​
Raleigh Gibson​​
Jamison Gilman​​
Braden Glick
Noah Goslee​​
Madalyn Grimes​
Ava Gurganus​​
Jade Howell​​
Mary C. Hughes ​
Markavia Johnson​
Aubree Jordan
Laura Laborde​​
Kamryn Langham​
Madison Levins​​
Jared Long
Brooke Lytton​​
Logan Madden​​
Evin Matlock​​
Mattie McLaney
Addison Miller​​
Chloe Morris​​
Colby Pugh​​
Ally Richardson
Naoki Rogers​
Maggie Scott
​Lilly Smallwood​​
Brit Smith
Mallory Smith​​
Zakyla Smith​​
Jayden White
Brian Yoder
Brandon Odom

