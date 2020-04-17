Here Are The New Honor Society Members At Ernest Ward Middle School

New members were scheduled to inducted into the National Junior Honor Society during a candlelight ceremony Friday at Ernest Ward Middle School, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.

The NJHS is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding middle school students. More than just an honor roll, NJHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.

New 2020 National Junior Honor Society members at Ernest Ward are:

Rabekah Abbott​

Emma Benson​​

Olivia Boatwright​

Ava Brock

Blakely Campbell​

Ashton Covan​​

Chloe Criswell​​

Colton Criswell

Beau Daw​​

Payton Daw​​

Carsyn Dortch​

Maddie Driskell

Tyteanna Dubose

Mayson Edwards​

Alysia Enfinger​​

Noah Faulkner

Aliyah Fountain​​

Raleigh Gibson​​

Jamison Gilman​​

Braden Glick

Noah Goslee​​

Madalyn Grimes​

Ava Gurganus​​

Jade Howell​​

Mary C. Hughes ​

Markavia Johnson​

Aubree Jordan

Laura Laborde​​

Kamryn Langham​

Madison Levins​​

Jared Long

Brooke Lytton​​

Logan Madden​​

Evin Matlock​​

Mattie McLaney

Addison Miller​​

Chloe Morris​​

Colby Pugh​​

Ally Richardson

Naoki Rogers​

Maggie Scott

​Lilly Smallwood​​

Brit Smith

Mallory Smith​​

Zakyla Smith​​

Jayden White

Brian Yoder

Brandon Odom

NorthEscambia.com file photo.