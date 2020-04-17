Here Are The New Honor Society Members At Ernest Ward Middle School
April 17, 2020
New members were scheduled to inducted into the National Junior Honor Society during a candlelight ceremony Friday at Ernest Ward Middle School, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.
The NJHS is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding middle school students. More than just an honor roll, NJHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.
New 2020 National Junior Honor Society members at Ernest Ward are:
Rabekah Abbott
Emma Benson
Olivia Boatwright
Ava Brock
Blakely Campbell
Ashton Covan
Chloe Criswell
Colton Criswell
Beau Daw
Payton Daw
Carsyn Dortch
Maddie Driskell
Tyteanna Dubose
Mayson Edwards
Alysia Enfinger
Noah Faulkner
Aliyah Fountain
Raleigh Gibson
Jamison Gilman
Braden Glick
Noah Goslee
Madalyn Grimes
Ava Gurganus
Jade Howell
Mary C. Hughes
Markavia Johnson
Aubree Jordan
Laura Laborde
Kamryn Langham
Madison Levins
Jared Long
Brooke Lytton
Logan Madden
Evin Matlock
Mattie McLaney
Addison Miller
Chloe Morris
Colby Pugh
Ally Richardson
Naoki Rogers
Maggie Scott
Lilly Smallwood
Brit Smith
Mallory Smith
Zakyla Smith
Jayden White
Brian Yoder
Brandon Odom
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
