Photos: Blue Angels And Thunderbirds Fly Over Escambia County

TheĀ U.S. Navy Blue Angels and theĀ U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Pensacola Beach and downtown Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. Pictured above and below: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell and Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.