13-Year Old Hit By Vehicle On Quintette Road Dies; Charges Upgraded Against Man That Said He Thought He Hit Deer

One of the juveniles hit by a vehicle last week on Quintette Road has died, and the driver will now be charged with his death.

Rylee Simmons, 13, was removed from life support over the weekend after an organ donations; his family told community members last Thursday night that he would not survive.

Robert William Etheridge, 58, of Cantonment, will now be charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille. He is also facing one count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury for injuries received by 12-year old Hailey Locke.

As of Monday afternoon, Etheridge remained free on a $30,000 bond after his arrest last Thursday.

“We are in the process of filing the amended charge, and the court will address the bond issue at that time,” Marcille said. If convicted of the charge for the death of Simmons, Etheridge faces a maximum of 30 years in prison with a minimum of four years. On the charge involving the injuries to Locke, Etheridge faces a maximum sentence of 15 years with no minimum if convicted.

On April 6, Locke and Simmons, both students at Ransom Middle School, were on Quintette Road approaching Carrington Lake Boulevard when they were struck by a Ford Escape driven by Etheridge, according to the FHP. Troopers said he fled the scene and later called the FHP to say he thought he had hit a deer.

Pictured top: Rylee Simmons, 13. Photo provided by family for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.