Woman Convicted Of Animal Cruelty After Dog Died In Hot Car Last August

An Escambia County woman was convicted Thursday on charges related to the death of a dog left inside a hot car last August.

A jury found Crystal Houk guilty of aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty to animals.

Investigators said Houk left her pit bull alone in a hot car for over an hour in the parking lot of the Ensley Walmart.

She said she left the air conditioner running in the vehicle, but a Walmart employee said it was blowing hot air when he opened the door. Houk told deputies that she was not in the store for very long, but surveillance video actually shows it was about three hours, from 9 a.m. until noon.

She faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced at later date.