West Florida Hospital Implements No Visitor Policy

West Florida Healthcare has implemented a no visitor policy for West Florida Hospital, the West Florida Rehabilitation Institute, The Pavilion and Perdido Bay ER.

Visitor exceptions will be made for labor and delivery, end of life visits, pediatrics and the pediatric intensive care unit. Those exceptions will be limited to one parent or support person during visiting hours which are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. These visitors will continue to be screened prior to entrance with CDC screening guidelines. Any visitor who screens positive for respiratory illness will not be allowed to enter the facility.

“While we know how stressful these decisions can be, these measures are necessary for the well-being of our patients, employees, physicians and the community we serve,” West Florida Healthcare said in a statement.