Walmart and Publix Cut Hours Due To Coronavirus

Walmart and Publix have cut back on their hours in response to the coronavirus.

All Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice. The company said this will allow employees to restock stores and perform cleaning and sanitizing.

Walmart employees will continue to work their regular hours and shifts as scheduled.

Publix has adjusted store and pharmacy hours to close at 8 p.m. until further notice. The company said this will allow additional sanitation efforts and more time to restock shelves.

