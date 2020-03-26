UWF Giving Housing Refunds, Offering All Courses Online For Summer 2020

The University of West Florida is offering housing refunds and will offer all courses online for the summer semester.

With exception of a small number of students with no other options, students were forced out of their campus housing due to COVID-19. Now, the university is offering flat-rate refunds ranging from $825 to $1,025 per student depending on the type of housing unit. Students are required to provide e-refund information by April 1 or a refund check will be mailed.

The college said they are still working with their vendor on refunds for student meal plans.

UWF also announced Wednesday that all Summer 2020 course will be offered online, with summer registration opening on March 30. Available courses will be posted at that time.

Complete information is below for housing and dining refunds as well as information on summer course offerings.

REFUNDS

Housing: Room and board costs will be prorated for all residential students who vacated campus housing through the rest of the Spring 2020 semester.

The University will provide students a flat-rate refund based on the type of housing unit:

Residence Hall Single – $925.00 per student

Residence Hall Double – $825.00 per student

Apartment 4 Bedroom – $925.00 per student

Apartment 2 Bedroom – $1,025.00 per student

Students with any outstanding balances with the University will have this amount deducted before they receive a refund.

Refunds will be provided via the UWF Student Financial Services BankMobile Disbursements. To expedite the refund process, make sure your e-Refund information is set up by Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 5 p.m. If the e-Refunds option is not selected, a refund check will be mailed to your address on file.

As a reminder, students with no relocation options are not required to check out of housing and should contact housing@uwf.edu for special accommodations. Residents who are on the list of special accommodations and residing on campus after March 30, 2020, will not receive a housing refund.

Students who need to retrieve their belongings should contact Housing and Residence Life before coming to campus at housing@uwf.edu. In an effort to have as few people on campus as possible, we ask that you comply with our efforts to coordinate move out.

Campus Dining Plans: University administration is actively working with our vendor to determine the specifics on refunds. Stay tuned for more details as soon as they are available.

If you have a critical financial need, please contact Case Management Services at casemanagement@uwf.edu for further information.

SUMMER 2020 COURSES

In an effort to provide flexibility to our students, faculty and staff, UWF will offer all courses online for Summer 2020. Summer 2020 registration will begin on March 30, 2020. Available courses will be posted at that time. Students should contact their academic advisor prior to registration.

For additional information on UWF’s COVID-19 efforts, please visit www.uwf.edu/coronavirus.