Unemployment Was At A Record Low In Florida. Then COVID-19 Hit.

Florida’s unemployment rate was at a record low in February, prior to the start COVID-19 pandemic in Florida.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in February 2020, unchanged from January 2020, and down 0.6 percentage point from a year ago. Florida’s unemployment rate tied the record low of 2.8 percent

February’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in Escambia County, down from 3.4% a year ago.

But those numbers, just released Friday, reflect on February numbers, not the soaring number of applicants after COVID-19 business shutdowns.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported 130,000 calls about unemployment benefits in just four days last week. They normally receive about 28,000 in a month. Complaints have been rampant about a state unemployment website that crashes.

Complete Florida unemployment data for March won’t be available until April.

Editor’s note: This data is for February and was just released Friday by the state. It does not reflect the soaring unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.