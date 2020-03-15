Two Motorcyclists Critically Injured In Escambia County Wreck

Two motorcyclists were critically injured in a crash Saturday in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 63-year old Patricia Cote failed to yield on Michigan Avenue at West Shore Drive, causing to Harley Davidson motorcycles to strike his Kia Forte.

Both motorcyclists — 37-year old Christopher Roan and 27-year old Kyle Arthur –were transported to area hospital in critical condition.

Cote was cited by the FHP for failure to yield at an intersection.