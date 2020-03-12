Two Injured In Crash Thursday Afternoon On Highway 29 Near Molino

Two older adults were injured in a crash early Thursday afternoon on Highway 29 at Highway 196.

A pickup truck collided with a SUV about 12:10 p.m., and the SUV overturned multiple times. The occupants of SUV were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.