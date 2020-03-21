Traffic Crash Claims Life Of Escambia County Woman

March 21, 2020

A crash Friday claimed the life of an Escambia County woman.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 60-year old Wanda Lou Celli pulled her Toyota Matrix  from a stop sign on Webb Lane into the path of a Jeep Wrangler traveling on Mobile Highway. Cellie was transported to Baptist Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Jeep, 82-year old Ray McCulley of Pensacola, was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No charges were immediately filed as the investigation continues.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 