Traffic Crash Claims Life Of Escambia County Woman

A crash Friday claimed the life of an Escambia County woman.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 60-year old Wanda Lou Celli pulled her Toyota Matrix from a stop sign on Webb Lane into the path of a Jeep Wrangler traveling on Mobile Highway. Cellie was transported to Baptist Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Jeep, 82-year old Ray McCulley of Pensacola, was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No charges were immediately filed as the investigation continues.