Today Is The Last Day Of Early Voting At Nine Locations In Escambia County

Today is the last day of early voting for the Tuesday, March 17 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Below is a list of the nine locations throughout the county and times of operation:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

University of West Florida, Building 90, Campus Lane (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

On Election Day, Tuesday, March 17, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo and signature ID and must vote at their home precinct on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to verify their Election Day polling location by checking their Voter Information Card, sample ballot, the Where Do I Vote? feature on EscambiaVotes.com, or by contacting us by phone or e-mail prior to Election Day. Any voters who need to change their address should contact the elections office prior to Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Voters may track the status of their mail ballot at EscambiaVotes.com.

As a reminder, Florida holds closed primary elections. The Presidential Preference Primary is open only to registered Democrats and Republicans. Voters registered without party affiliation (NPA) or in a minor political party are ineligible and will not receive a ballot. Voters are reminded to bring their photo and signature ID to vote.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.