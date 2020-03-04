Three Down: Tate Baseball Sweeps Escambia
Tuesday was a good night for Tate High Aggie baseball with three wins over the Gators of Escambia High School.
Tate 10, Escambia 4
The Tate Aggies handily beat the Escambia Gators 10-4 on Tuesday.
Josiah Glodfelter went five innings for the aggies, giving up four runs on six hits while striking out six.
Jackson Penton and Darrien McDowell had a couple of hits each for the Aggies. Chase Tolbert, Adam Nisewonger, Jordan Jarman, Zak Licastro, Cole Fryman and Trevor Norton each had a hit.
Tate 4, Escambia 2 (JV)
Tate 16, West Florida 0 (Freshmen)
The Freshmen Tate High School Aggies beat West Florida 16-0 in just three innings Tuesday.
James Davis led the Aggies at the plate with three hits. Ethan McAnally and Byrd added two each.
