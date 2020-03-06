The Outside Collection Box At The Cantonment Post Office Was Broken For Months. We Asked Why. They Fixed It Before Answering.

March 6, 2020

The outside collection box at the Cantonment Post Office had been neatly wrapped in plastic for months. Since at least early November.

A sign taped over the mail chute said “Box Vandalized. Do Not Use. Broken.”

Numerous NorthEscambia.com readers have asked us why or if the post office ever planned to reopen the box. We stopped by and snapped photos of the box Tuesday afternoon, and we emailed an official U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Tuesday night. He read and acknowledged the email Wednesday morning.

The box was fixed by Wednesday afternoon, over four months after it was taken out of service.

“The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our valued customers,” wrote USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Floyd Wagoner wrote in an email dated Wednesday to NorthEscambia.com. “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced, due to the temporarily damaged blue collection box located at the Cantonment Post Office. An unforeseen delay in replacement components caused the blue collection box to be out-of-service longer than first anticipated. However, we are pleased to inform our customers that blue collection box service at the Cantonment Post Office has resumed today.

